Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $2,400,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $545,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.