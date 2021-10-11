Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 26,198 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of HubSpot worth $2,339,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.91.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $679.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $673.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

