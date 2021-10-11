Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 67,725 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Entergy worth $2,295,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

