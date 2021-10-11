Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

DH stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

