Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLMY opened at $20.80 on Monday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.