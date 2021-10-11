Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

DNLMY opened at $20.80 on Monday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

