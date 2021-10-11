Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $236.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

