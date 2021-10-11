Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.