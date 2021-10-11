ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $301.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

