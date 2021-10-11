ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.45 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

