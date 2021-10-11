State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 14,100 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

