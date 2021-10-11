Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05.

