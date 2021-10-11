Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,631 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

