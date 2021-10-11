BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

