Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 108 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $706.13 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.09 and its 200-day moving average is $713.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

