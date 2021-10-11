Trexquant Investment LP Has $412,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

