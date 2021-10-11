Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $72,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.42 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

