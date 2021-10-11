Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 45,621 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $953,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

BLOK stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

