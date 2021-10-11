Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,577 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $68,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

