Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of American International Group worth $81,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

