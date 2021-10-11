Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $88,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.