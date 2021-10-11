$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 411,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,010,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,158,000 after acquiring an additional 910,540 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 120.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 656,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

