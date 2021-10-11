Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

