Analysts Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $28.00

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DBTX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $189.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

