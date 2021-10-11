Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $109,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $408.46 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

