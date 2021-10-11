Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $102.96 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 586,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of TELUS worth $102,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

