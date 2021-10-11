Bank of Montreal Can Buys 164,557 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2,411.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

