9,800 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

