Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 72,985 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 30,410.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

