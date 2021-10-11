9,300 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

