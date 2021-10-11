JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.