Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Magnite by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Magnite by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.