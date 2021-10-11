Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.64. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

