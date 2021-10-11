Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.