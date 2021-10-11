Bailard Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $410.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

