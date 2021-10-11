Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

