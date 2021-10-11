Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KDI Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,072,070,000 after buying an additional 2,959,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

