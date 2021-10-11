The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $136.24 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

