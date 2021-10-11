Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

