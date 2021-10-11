Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 69.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,755.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.78 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

