Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.