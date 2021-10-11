Profund Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,163,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 126,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

