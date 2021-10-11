Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $160.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

