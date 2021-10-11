Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,352 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Glacier Bancorp worth $104,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

