Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 915,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $436,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 348.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $264.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day moving average is $265.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.