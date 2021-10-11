Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.28 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $107,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

