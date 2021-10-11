Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,032 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.65% of Snowflake worth $464,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $313.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a PE ratio of -102.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

