Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC increased its stake in EHang by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,900,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.58. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

