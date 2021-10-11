Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

