Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

