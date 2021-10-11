BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €59.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.91 ($70.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

BNP stock opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.55. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

